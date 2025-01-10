California fires weather forecast: More Santa Ana winds hitting, red flag warning to end Friday night

Santa Ana winds gusted over 80 mph overnight in the mountains outside of LA.

Strong Santa Ana winds are hitting fire-ravaged Los Angeles on Friday morning, but the winds will relax later in the day and the red flag warning will end Friday night.

Santa Ana winds gusted over 80 mph in the mountains outside of Los Angeles and reached 46 mph along the Malibu coast overnight.

The strongest winds are Friday morning; they'll begin to calm down during the afternoon and evening.

Water is dropped by helicopter on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. Ethan Swope/AP

A high wind warning is in effect from Los Angeles to San Diego until 2 p.m. local time Friday. The red flag warning in LA will end at 6 p.m. local time Friday.

But the dry weather isn't improving; relative humidity will remain at 7% to 15% for most of Southern California. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a critical fire risk for parts of inland San Diego County and an elevated fire risk for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. Ethan Swope/AP

Another strong Santa Ana wind event is forecast for next week.

At least 10 people have been killed by the devastating wildfires. The two biggest are the Palisades Fire, which has decimated the coastal community of the Pacific Palisades, and the Eaton Fire, which has scorched home after home in Altadena. The Palisades Fire is 6% contained; the Eaton Fire is 0% contained.