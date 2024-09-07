California woman missing 12 days in 'treacherous' area found alive: Sheriff's office

The search for the 24-year-old began on Aug. 26, officials said.

A California woman who had been missing for 12 days, was found alive "severely dehydrated and emaciated" after missing for 12 days, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.

Esmeralda Marie Pineda, 24, was rescued on Friday at the top of a river canyon in the vicinity of the Yuba River, just north of Sacramento, the sheriff's office said.

Police found Esmeralda Marie Pineda after she has been missing for 12 days in the vicinity of the Yuba River and Sweetland Creek in Nevada City, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024. Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Pineda required immediate medical attention and was transported to a hospital for treatment after being airlifted off the canyon by California Highway Patrol.

Pineda was reported missing on Aug. 26 after last being seen at a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California, according to the sheriff's office.

The area was "treacherous" and required skilled Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers to repel into and out of the canyon to look for her.

"The Sheriff's Office and our search and rescue volunteers covered extensive ground throughout our search, and we are thankful today to find her alive," said NCSO Sergeant Dustin Moe.

The extent of her condition and injuries is unknown.