Canadian man arrested after attacking TSA agents and others at Miami airport

A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers.

Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges -- battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older and a misdemeanor battery charge for the incident.

The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer and a Transportation Security Officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida.

Cameron Dylan McDougall was taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Police after assaulting a Transportation Security Administration officer in Miami, Florida, on Dec. 28, 2024. Miami-Dade Police

According to his arrest affidavit, McDougall approached and attacked one victim as the man was walking to his gate. Yanez, identified as the victim in the complaint, said McDougall "never stated anything to him and just walked up on him and started punching him."

It said that another victim, identified as Mr. Pastor in the complaint, witnessed the attack and "tried to break up the fight" but was punched in the arm by McDougall.

McDougall then attacked other passengers, the report stated, before proceeding to the TSA screening area, where he attempted to punch a TSA officer.

He also punched another TSA officer "three times in the face with a closed fist" as the officer intervened, according to the complaint.

Authorities were able to take McDougall into custody after a witness restrained him.

Transportation Security Administration rules posted at a terminal at the Miami International Airport in Florida. Jeff Greenberg/Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Imag

It is unknown if McDougall was under the influence of drugs at the time, but he was not under the influence of alcohol, per the report.

The TSA issued a statement saying, "This unprovoked and brash physical attack against our employees is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. TSA is working with law enforcement and will pursue independent enforcement actions against this individual."

The agency has signs posted at security checkpoints nationwide stating that threats, verbal abuse or physical violence of any kind against its employees is not tolerated and could lead to the pursuit of criminal penalties and fines of up to $13,910.

The TSA also clarified in its statement that additional information on the individual and criminal charges against McDougall would come from the Miami-Dade Police. The police department did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.