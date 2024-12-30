Dozens of dead unidentified amid South Korean probe into Jeju Air plane crash

SEOUL and LONDON -- Authorities in South Korea were working on Monday to confirm the identities of more than three dozen of the 179 people who were killed when a Jeju Air plane crash-landed at an airport on Sunday.

The bodies of 141 people had been identified through their fingerprints or DNA, but 38 of the dead remained unidentified, local officials said.

A day after the deadly crash, in which the Boeing 737 skidded along a runway, crashed into a wall, and burst into flames, officials had recovered the flight's data recorders from the wreckage and were releasing information about both the dead and the two survivors. Six crew members and 175 passengers had been on the flight.

Mourners react near the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul, South Korean, on Dec. 30, 2024. Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

The acting president, Choi Sang-mok, who has been leading the country since Friday, ordered an emergency safety inspection of South Korea's entire air fleet and operations.

The two survivors, a man and woman who were both crew members, were not in life-threatening condition, officials said. The man was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit and the woman was recovering, officials said.

Flight 7C2216 had taken off from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand before dawn on Monday, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracker.

As the aircraft approached South Korea's Muan International Airport at about 9 a.m., the flight control tower issued a warning of a possible bird strike, the Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday.

About a minute after that warning, a pilot sent a mayday distress signal, after which the tower issued permission for the aircraft to land, the ministry said.

Firefighters and recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 30, 2024. Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

The official death toll, provided by the National Fire Agency, climbed steadily in the hours after the crash. By nightfall on Sunday, local officials said all but two of the 181 people onboard had died in the crash.

The aircraft's voice and data recorders, or "black boxes," were recovered from the wreckage, the Air and Railway Investigation Committee said. The flight data recorder was found partially damaged and the cockpit voice recorder was collected intact, officials said.

Mourners pay their respects at a memorial altar for victims of the Jeju Air plane crash, at Muan Sports Park in Muan, South Korea, on Dec. 30, 2024. Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday it would send an investigative team -- which was to include members from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration -- to assist South Korean officials. The results of that investigation will be released by the Republic of Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, or ARAIB.

Efforts were being made to speed up the identifications of the remaining 38 people who died, but some bodies were too damaged for their fingerprints to be used.

Others were the bodies of minors, whose prints were not on file to compare, authorities said. According to the flight manifest, the youngest passenger on board was 3 years old. The manifest recorded five children under 10 years old on the flight.

Jeju Air, which operates an all-Boeing fleet, is a popular low-cost carrier in South Korea. The airline operated about 217 flights a day and carried more than 12 million people during 2023.

ABC News' Sam Sweeney, Hakyung Kate Lee, Jack Moore, Will Gretsky, Victoria Beaule and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.