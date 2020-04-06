Transcript for Statue of Robert E. Lee will be removed in Richmond, Virginia

Governor of north and is reportedly set to announce the property at least that's due in Richmond will no longer stand above its pedestal on monument out. Court decides not and it's high time movies like mrs. out of sight and to have. Statues that glorify. Oppression. And the people that live in this treaty have to look at that every day how are they supposed to you'll say yup. America the Associated Press cites a senior administration official in regards to north and is pending announcement saying the statute would be stored during discussions about a potential new location. George hostetler and Janet held shall live nearby they say a placard to contextualize the statute should be present instead of taking it down. And a response from the governor over recent events should be different. Removing any confederate statues. Itself. Problem of races. Racism. Resides within our hearts. Like to see him. Have statewide. Mandatory. Policing. Guidelines. Ashley gives believes Lee's presence alone is problematic. They set the tone for others around our city to perceived. Artist based in our city in our Canadian the paint like those beliefs and those ideals that these matches are present are condoned.

