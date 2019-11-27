Cave Fire 20% contained as rain soaks Santa Barbara, evacuees expected home for Thanksgiving

Nov 27, 2019, 12:22 PM ET
PHOTO: Firefighters watch approaching flames at a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019. PlayDavid Mcnew/Reuters
WATCH Wildfire fueled by wind in Santa Barbara County

Over half an inch of rain is soaking Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, where some residents were forced to flee their homes due to a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire.

Flooded roads and even some debris flow are possible on Wednesday as rainfall rates reach half an inch to three-quarters of an inch per hour, said the National Weather Service.

The Cave Fire, which ignited Monday afternoon, has consumed 4,367 acres and was 20% contained as of Wednesday morning.

PHOTO: Flames grow at a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019. David Mcnew/Reuters
Flames grow at a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019.

But the overnight rain "significantly" helped firefighters battle the blaze and the containment "number will grow," Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said Wednesday morning.

More rain showers are expected in the region through Thanksgiving.

All residents, who evacuated due to the Cave Fire, should be home in time for their Thanksgiving meals, Eliason said.

"With good progress on the fire fight, repopulation plans are being evaluated and all should be in their homes later today and in time for Thanksgiving," Eliason tweeted. "We thank you for helping the community as a whole work together to keep everyone safe."

ABC News' Dan Peck contributed to this report.