Over half an inch of rain is soaking Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, where some residents were forced to flee their homes due to a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire.

Interested in Wildfires? Add Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Flooded roads and even some debris flow are possible on Wednesday as rainfall rates reach half an inch to three-quarters of an inch per hour, said the National Weather Service.

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County thru 645 AM. Expect roadway flooding and minor debris flows will be possible in and around the Cave Burn Area. Highest rainfall rates between 0.5 to 0.75" per hour. #CAstorm #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/ljgjQLRDaD — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 27, 2019

The Cave Fire, which ignited Monday afternoon, has consumed 4,367 acres and was 20% contained as of Wednesday morning.

David Mcnew/Reuters

But the overnight rain "significantly" helped firefighters battle the blaze and the containment "number will grow," Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said Wednesday morning.

More rain showers are expected in the region through Thanksgiving.

All residents, who evacuated due to the Cave Fire, should be home in time for their Thanksgiving meals, Eliason said.

#CaveFire- With small smokes still smoldering below, a rainbow appears above the burn scar near Painted Cave Road Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/p3oywmbMZy — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 27, 2019

"With good progress on the fire fight, repopulation plans are being evaluated and all should be in their homes later today and in time for Thanksgiving," Eliason tweeted. "We thank you for helping the community as a whole work together to keep everyone safe."

#CaveFire- UPDATE- IC reporting that with good progress on the fire fight, repopulation plans are being evaluated and all should be in their homes later today and in time for Thanksgiving. We thank you for helping the community as a whole work together to keep everyone safe. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 27, 2019

#CaveFire-UPDATE- Rain is still in the forecast and the colder overnight storm actually brings a slight chance of snow near the higher elevation of the fire. (A sentence I’ll probably never write again) Please be weather wise and have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 27, 2019

Click here for health tips for residents impacted by wildfires.

ABC News' Dan Peck contributed to this report.