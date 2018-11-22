Celebrities are showing support for residents and first responders affected by the Camp Fire in Northern California this Thanksgiving holiday.

Interested in Wildfires? Add Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The Camp Fire in Butte County has burned over 153,000 acres and destroyed more than 18,600 structures, making it the most destructive and deadliest wildfire in California history.

In response, celebrities are volunteering and donating their time to assist their California neighbors.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised firefighters working the Camp Fire Wednesday by serving breakfast and posing for photos with them.

Thanks to Arnold @Schwarzenegger for stopping by to serve breakfast for the firefighters at the #CampFire; and pick up the morale of some exhausted first responders. pic.twitter.com/IVLoScDPS5 — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) November 21, 2018

Stockton Fire thanked Schwarzenegger for stopping by to "pick up the morale of some exhausted first responders."

In a Twitter video, Schwarzenegger spoke about his experience volunteering, thanked first responders and shared that "everyone is coming together here, this is the spirit of America, this is what makes us the greatest country in the world."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on Twitter that he's donating $1 million to the recovery and rebuilding of the communities affected by the fire in Butte County.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you ???? #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

Rodgers has partnered with the North Valley Community Foundation and said his fund will focus on kids programs and high school sports. The money will also pay for temporary housing for Paradise residents as they rebuild.

Rodgers also shared that State Farm Insurance has pledged to donate $1 for every retweet of his video using the hashtag #RETWEET4GOOD. Those who want to support this initiative have until Sunday to retweet Rodgers' video.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was seen on Thanksgiving cooking for evacuees of the Camp Fire. He said he started at 5 a.m. and was aiming to serve 7,000 pounds of turkey.

We are off and cookin at 5 am. Goin’ for 7000lb of Turkey on 6 smokers! Big thanks to our supports @Lowes @OpBBQRelief @CochonVolantBBQ #OleHickoryBBQPitts and of course @WCKitchen pic.twitter.com/twq1kZWWew — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 22, 2018

Fieri has also volunteered his culinary skills to this cause once before. Fieri served dinner to law enforcement at a staging area at Butte College on Nov. 11.