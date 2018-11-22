Arnold Schwarzenegger surprises firefighters battling California wildfires as celebrities pitch in to help

Nov 22, 2018, 2:34 PM ET
PHOTO: Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger serves breakfast to firefighters Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Chico, Calif.PlayDestiny Lestenkof via AP
Celebrities are showing support for residents and first responders affected by the Camp Fire in Northern California this Thanksgiving holiday.

The Camp Fire in Butte County has burned over 153,000 acres and destroyed more than 18,600 structures, making it the most destructive and deadliest wildfire in California history.

In response, celebrities are volunteering and donating their time to assist their California neighbors.

(MORE: 'Paradise Fire Adopt a Family' connects Camp Fire survivors with donors)

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger surprised firefighters working the Camp Fire Wednesday by serving breakfast and posing for photos with them.

Stockton Fire thanked Schwarzenegger for stopping by to "pick up the morale of some exhausted first responders."

In a Twitter video, Schwarzenegger spoke about his experience volunteering, thanked first responders and shared that "everyone is coming together here, this is the spirit of America, this is what makes us the greatest country in the world."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on Twitter that he's donating $1 million to the recovery and rebuilding of the communities affected by the fire in Butte County.

Rodgers has partnered with the North Valley Community Foundation and said his fund will focus on kids programs and high school sports. The money will also pay for temporary housing for Paradise residents as they rebuild.

Rodgers also shared that State Farm Insurance has pledged to donate $1 for every retweet of his video using the hashtag #RETWEET4GOOD. Those who want to support this initiative have until Sunday to retweet Rodgers' video.

(MORE: 7-year-old holds toy drive for kids affected by the Woolsey Fire)

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was seen on Thanksgiving cooking for evacuees of the Camp Fire. He said he started at 5 a.m. and was aiming to serve 7,000 pounds of turkey.

Fieri has also volunteered his culinary skills to this cause once before. Fieri served dinner to law enforcement at a staging area at Butte College on Nov. 11.

PHOTO: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri poses for a photo with law enforcement officers in an image posted to the Butte County Sheriffs Twitter account on Nov. 11, 2018.Butte County Sheriff via Twitter
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri poses for a photo with law enforcement officers in an image posted to the Butte County Sheriff's Twitter account on Nov. 11, 2018.

