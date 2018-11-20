Transcript for 'Paradise Fire Adopt a Family' connects Camp Fire survivors with donors

I'm Daniel about adult a lot of you have reached out asking how can you connected the camp fire survivors to help them out. A Rockland couple created FaceBook page called. Paradise fire adopt a Stanley. Brian Robb home and his wife got the idea after they message a woman on the east but could lost your home in paradise. He tells me they were able to provide financial and emotional support. So they've figured if they could do this why not create apiece but page two parent families in need it with people willing to help. The page now has more than 7000 members and according to loft home about a hundred camp fire survivors have received some kind of support so far. That might mean a donation that might mean. Me getting my company. Behind you to support she reminding making some phone calls in your behalf. If you'd like to help or know someone who needs help you can find the group on base but by typing paradise fire adopt a Stanley. Coming up at six we'll explain how you can get involved even if you don't have faced that Daniel up got a though ABC ten news.

