Charges filed against 17-year-old Lamborghini driver in fatal Los Angeles car crash

The teenager is set to be arraigned on April 23 in juvenile court.

A 17-year-old Lamborghini driver is facing charges nearly two months after a Los Angeles crash claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced that charges were filed Wednesday against the teenager involved in the deadly crash.

Because the case involves a juvenile, the specific charges can't be revealed until arraignment, the office said. The arraignment is scheduled for April 23 in Inglewood juvenile court.

The driver of the Lamborghini, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, was booked for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23, police said.

In the weeks since, the friends and family of Monique Muñoz, the woman killed in the February crash, have held several protests calling for charges to be filed against the teen driver. The family was critical of the teen being given the keys to a Lamborghini.

"I want the person to be held accountable for his action," Muñoz's mother, Carol Cardona, told "Good Morning America" last month.

"She had so much life left," Cardona said. "I miss her so much."

Muñoz, of Hawthorne, California, was driving home from work shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 in West Los Angeles when a black Lamborghini SUV collided with her Lexus sedan, police said. Her car was totaled. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Following the crash, LAPD West Traffic said it was a "costly reminder for everyone to slow down." The teen was driving at a "high rate of speed" when he slammed into the Lexus, LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling told the Los Angeles Times.

The father of the 17-year-old driver apologized to Muñoz's family "for the tragic loss of their daughter."

"There are no words I can say to alleviate the pain that you are experiencing," James Khuri, an LA entrepreneur, said in an Instagram post last month. "And I realize none of my words or actions will be able to bring back your daughter. Still, I want to offer my support in any way you will allow me to. My family and I pray for the Munoz family."