Charges filed in killing of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck

Jul 10, 2019, 1:08 PM ET
PHOTO: This undated photo taken from the Facebook page #FindMackenzieLueck shows a Mackenzie Lueck, 23, a senior at the University of Utah.Play#FindMackenzieLueck/Facebook via AP
WATCH News headlines today: July 10, 2019

Charges were filed Wednesday against the man accused of kidnapping and killing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, prosecutors said.

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, is accused of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstructing justice and desecration of a human body, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said at a news conference on Wednesday.

PHOTO: This undated photo taken from the Facebook page #FindMackenzieLueck shows a Mackenzie Lueck, 23, a senior at the University of Utah. #FindMackenzieLueck/Facebook via AP
This undated photo taken from the Facebook page #FindMackenzieLueck shows a Mackenzie Lueck, 23, a senior at the University of Utah.

Lueck, a 23-year-old kinesiology major who was set to graduate next year, had been missing in the Salt Lake City area for nearly two weeks before her suspected killer was arrested on June 28.

(MORE: Remains of slain Utah student Mackenzie Lueck recovered: Police)

Her remains were found on July 3 in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Logan Canyon, Gil said.

Lueck was last seen early on June 17. She landed at Salt Lake City International Airport around 2 a.m. and then took a Lyft from the airport to Hatch Park in north Salt Lake City, police said.

PHOTO: In this image made from a June 2019, Salt Lake City International Airport video provided by the Salt Lake City Police Department shows Mackenzie Lueck. Salt Lake City Police Department via AP
In this image made from a June 2019, Salt Lake City International Airport video provided by the Salt Lake City Police Department shows Mackenzie Lueck.
(MORE: 'He took my best friend away from me': Slain student Mackenzie Lueck remembered at emotional vigil)

The driver told police that Lueck met someone at the park and that she didn't seem to be in distress, police said.

She was never seen again.

(MORE: Man arrested for murder, kidnapping of missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck: Police)

Authorities later determined Lueck's last communication was with Ajayi, said police. Phone records show that Lueck and Ajayi were both at Hatch Park within less than one minute of each other, according to authorities.

PHOTO: Ayoola Ajayi, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested June 28, 2019, for the murder of Mackenzie Lueck. Salt Lake County Sheriffs Office
Ayoola Ajayi, 31, of Salt Lake City was arrested June 28, 2019, for the murder of Mackenzie Lueck.

During a search of Ajayi's home, his neighbors told police they saw him using gasoline to burn something in his backyard on June 17 and 18, police said. "Several charred items consistent with" Lueck's belongings were found there, police said.