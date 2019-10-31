Chicago teachers reach agreement, but strike will continue over issue of make-up days

After ten days on the picket line, the Chicago Teachers Union has voted to accept a tentative deal with the city -- but that still doesn't mean teachers in the Windy City will be returning to work Thursday.

The union has requested that the school system schedule make-up days for time lost to the strike, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the days won't be made up. As a result, classes will again not be session Thursday.

"We believe this is an agreement that will produce real, lasting benefits in our schools. It’s a contract we can believe in. It has meaningful improvements in class size, in staffing and in a number of other features which we believe will help transform public schools in Chicago," teachers union president Jesse Sharkey said in announcing the agreement Wednesday night.

"There’s one issue, however, that's an important issue," he said. "Our union does not have a return to work agreement. Our delegates told us in no uncertain terms they were not going back to work unless there was a provision made for making up the instructional days that have been lost over the last ten days. Our members want to return to work. Everyone was clear about that. However, the mayor of the city of Chicago has said that we will not be able to make up lost instructional days."

“I’ve been very clear from the beginning: We are not extending the school year," Mayor Lightfoot said last week, according to the Chicago Tribune. "I typically don’t say things in public that I don’t mean."

Although the mayor has said the days won't be made up, the district might be required by state law to add days, since a minimum of 180 instructional days is legally mandated, the Tribune reported. However not all of the 10 missing days would be legally required to be made up, the paper said.

Teachers are not paid for lost days that are not made up.

The Chicago Teachers Union represents the city's 25,000 teachers and educational support staff. The strike, in the nation's third-largest school district, has kept more than 360,000 students out of school.