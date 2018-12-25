Another child dies after being taken in by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died while in U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody after being treated for an undisclosed illness, according to the agency.

The boy, whose name is not being released, had been admitted into a New Mexico hospital and released, but then re-admitted again before dying shortly after midnight on Christmas morning.

This child's death is the second such instance this month, after a 7-year-old girl died in government custody.

The most recent case was announced via Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) press release on Christmas, hours after the boy's death. It is not known when or how the boy and his father, whose name was also not released, were apprehended by border patrol officers.

Google Map Street View

According to the CBP statement, a border patrol agent "noticed that the child showed signs of potential illness" on Dec. 24, and he and his father were transferred to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center.

The boy was diagnosed with a common cold and had a fever, the release states. He was observed for 90 minutes before being released in the afternoon of Dec. 24 with amoxicillin and ibuprofen prescriptions.

The child became nauseous and started vomiting later that night and was transferred back to the medical center before passing away after midnight on Christmas, the release states.

The child's official cause of death is unknown and the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct a review, the release states.

This latest death comes less than three weeks after a 7-year-old girl died of dehydration and shock. That girl has since been identified as Jakelin Caal Maquin who had been traveling to the U.S. from Guatemala with her father as part of a larger group.

Maquin Family

Their group was apprehended in a remote desert area near the New Mexico border in the evening of Dec. 6. In the early hours the next morning, when she was on a bus with her father headed to a base, she began throwing up, and when they arrived at the base about an hour and a half later, she wasn't breathing, Department of Homeland Security officials told reporters on a conference call.

She was treated by paramedics at the base and airlifted to a hospital where she died less than a day later.

This is a developing story. Please check back with ABC News for more details.