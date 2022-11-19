Child dies after being hit by out-of-control truck during Raleigh Christmas Parade: Police

The child was dancing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade, officials said.

A child died after she was struck by an out-of-control truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, police said.

The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle around 10:14 a.m., before striking the girl at a low rate of speed, police said.

"Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the child died as a result of her injuries," police said in a statement. "No other parade participants or spectators were injured in this incident."

The driver of the truck, identified as 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade, police said.

Police officers work the scene after a truck pulling a float crashed at a holiday parade in Raleigh, N.C., on Nov. 19, 2022. Witnesses say people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck's driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn't stop it before the crash. Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP

The girl was dancing with the troupe CC & Co. Dance Complex when she was hit, according to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the young girl who lost her life today at the Raleigh Christmas Parade," Baldwin said on Twitter. "Our prayers are with her family, friends and the dancers from CC & Co. The community is here for you as we try to understand and process this shared tragedy."

Footage of the incident shows the truck moving along the route as a large group of dancers scatters to get out of the way, before people are able to physically stop the truck.

Witnesses told ABC Raleigh affiliate WTVD they heard the driver scream out of the truck's window that he had lost control and couldn't stop the vehicle.

"It was just a lot of chaos, just a lot of cops running, people running," witness Brandon Patrick told the station. "It was crazy. It was traumatizing."

People in the truck got out to warn paradegoers to get out of the way, he said.

"They were like freaking out, yelling at people, 'Get out of the way,'" Melissa Stephens told WTVD. "You could tell they were panicking."

Police officers work the scene after a truck pulling a float crashed at a holiday parade in Raleigh, N.C., on Nov. 19, 2022. Kristine Bellino/WPTF via AP

CC & Co. Dance Complex said it was in "shock."

"This morning's events have devastated us," the company said in a statement on Facebook. "We also know many of our young ones witnessed this tragedy and that is hard to fathom as well."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he was "devastated about the tragedy" at the parade.

"In a joyous season on what should be a happy day, we instead mourn for this family and their friends as we keep them in our prayers," he said on Twitter.

The parade was canceled due to the incident.

"Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade bring[s] smiles to so many faces. My heart was so full," Baldwin said on Twitter. "And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family and our community."