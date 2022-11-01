Man shot by officer after 'recklessly' driving through barricaded Halloween event: Police

There are no reported injuries of anyone being struck by the car, police said.

An investigation is underway after a driver "recklessly" went through a barricaded area during a Halloween event in Omaha, Nebraska, and was shot by an officer, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in a residential area of Omaha where the street had been closed off to cars for trick-or-treating.

An officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters in Omaha, Neb., Oct. 31, 2022. KETV

Officers who were handing out candy at the event were alerted that someone was "driving recklessly" down the boulevard, the Omaha Police Department said in a press release. The driver was traveling in the wrong direction with no headlights on, police said.

One of the officers ran in front of the car and "gave multiple loud verbal commands to the driver and held out his hand gesturing for the driver to stop the vehicle," police said.

When the driver continued to move toward the officer, the officer fired multiple times, striking him, before the car stopped, police said. Police did not specify how many times the driver was hit.

Video obtained by ABC Omaha affiliate KETV shows a car slowing down before accelerating down the street. In another video obtained by KETV, several shots can be heard as a crowd gathered on lawns started to run.

Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He received medical attention at the scene and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. He is expected to survive his injuries, police said Tuesday.

There was no one else in the car, police said.

Police urged people to avoid the area of Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue Monday night amid the investigation.

"It's extremely scary when that type of event happens obviously, with hundreds and hundreds of people, many children, and not expecting cars to be driving through around barricades," Omaha police Lt. Neal Bonacci told reporters from the scene Monday night.

The unidentified officer who fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave amid the investigation.