City of Columbus reaches $10 million settlement with family of Andre Hill
Hill was shot by a police officer on Dec. 22.
The City of Columbus, Ohio, has agreed to deliver a settlement of $10 million to Andre Hill’s family.
Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was shot to death by former Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22. Coy was charged with Hill's murder in February by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation from the Ohio Attorney General's office. He has plead not guilty.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.