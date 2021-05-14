City of Columbus reaches $10 million settlement with family of Andre Hill

Hill was shot by a police officer on Dec. 22.

The City of Columbus, Ohio, has agreed to deliver a settlement of $10 million to Andre Hill’s family.

Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was shot to death by former Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22. Coy was charged with Hill's murder in February by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation from the Ohio Attorney General's office. He has plead not guilty.

He was also

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.