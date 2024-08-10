City of Uvalde releases records from 2022 Robb Elementary shooting

City records related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting were released on Saturday after two years of litigation with a media coalition.

More than a dozen news organizations, including The Texas Tribune, ABC News and the Associated Press, filed suit in 2022 after repeatedly denied open records requests.

The records released include police body camera footage, 911 calls and other communications from Uvalde city officials and the police department related to the school shooting and its immediate aftermath.

Only minutes after the shooting had stopped, the shooter's uncle called 911 and said he might be able to talk the 18-year-old attacker into surrendering, records released show.

"I think he might listen to me," the man, who identified himself as Armando Ramos, told a 911 dispatcher. "He does listen to me."

When the dispatcher put him on hold briefly, Ramos can be heard saying to someone: "I think he's shooting kids. He has the classroom hostage."

Among the trove of material released by city officials, a 911 call recounts the early moments of the shooting, including a man screaming to dispatcher operators: "Oh my God in the name of Jesus, he's inside the school shooting at the kids."

The release includes survivors' calls for help, including fourth-grader Khloie Torres pleading from inside the classrooms.

"Please hurry, there's a lot of dead bodies," Khloie said. "Please, I'm going to die."

Uvalde police body cameras had been released in July 2022 only two months after the shooting, showing confusion around the law enforcement command structure and a lack of coordination among officers to confront the shooter.

The massacre at Robb Elementary was one of the deadliest school shootings in the United States. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. The incident took law enforcement 77 minutes to breach the classroom.

In June, the former Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo and a second school officer Adrian Gonzales were charged with felony counts of abandoning or endangering a child during the police response at Robb Elementary. Both Arredondo and Gonzales pleaded not guilty.

No other responding law enforcement officers have been indicted.

