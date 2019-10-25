Coast Guard searching for man who went overboard from Carnival cruise ship off Texas

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters off Galveston, Texas, for a passenger who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship.

Coast Guard officials said that a 26-year-old man was reported overboard from the Carnival Dream, 47 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Thursday evening.

Carnival Cruise Line

Camera footage from aboard the ship appeared to show the guest jumping from his stateroom balcony, Carnival representatives said in a statement.

The ship immediately returned to the area near where the incident occurred and began search and rescue procedures, Carnival officials said. The ship's onboard care team was assisting the guest’s family, they added.

Multiple ships and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter were involved in the search, according to Coast Guard officials.