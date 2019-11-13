Coldest morning of the season hits East Coast and Gulf Coast

With arctic air now here from the Midwest to the Northeast and to the Gulf Coast, record low temperatures have been falling left and right yesterday and already this morning.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

More than 100 record cold temperatures have been reported so far in the last 2 days. Here are just a few.

Indianapolis dropped to a record 8 degrees yesterday making it the first time in recorded history that the city had single digit temperatures this early in the season.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa hit a whopping -6 degrees, making it the coldest temperature this early in the season ever recorded.

Chicago reached only 17 degrees for the afternoon high temperature yesterday making it the coldest high temperature ever recorded this early in the season.

New York City broke a record low temperature for the day yesterday as it fell to 25 degrees in the evening. This morning, NYC is at 24 degrees, tying the record for the day with the temperatures still falling.

Philadelphia tied a record low of 26 yesterday evening and is already tying a record this morning at 24 degrees.

ABC News

Take a look at the current freezing temps all the way to Houston where a freeze warning has been issued!

Freeze Warnings stretch from Texas to the Carolinas, take a look:

If you add wind to these freezing temperatures, the wind chill is near zero for the Midwest and New England and in the teens from New York City to Washington, D.C. and even down to Birmingham, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi.

ABC News

But this early in season, the record breaking deep freeze will not last long. Already by Thursday and Friday temps will rebound in Chicago above freezing and near 50 degrees in NYC by Friday. Winter, it seems, is not here to stay.