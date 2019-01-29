Coldest temperatures in decades expected in Midwest

Jan 29, 2019, 6:13 AM ET
Driving conditions suffered on Monday in Michigan as a big snow storm rolled in.PlayWWMTq
WATCH Polar plunge creates dangerous travel across Midwest

The South and East Coast are expecting rain and snow today as an Arctic front heads east.

Trailing this polar front is the coldest air mass seen in the U.S. in decades, and it's expected to hit the Midwest tonight, into tomorrow.

Michigan already has seen 16 inches of snow, and parts of Wisconsin have seen 15 inches. Illinois got about 7.5 inches in some regions and even parts of Mississippi got a light dusting.

Almost three dozen states this morning are under alerts and advisories for winter weather.

Wind and storm alerts and advisories have been issued in more than two dozens states.ABC News
An icy morning commute is expected in stretches from Mississippi to Georgia.

Rain will be turning into snow this morning.ABC News
By this evening's commute, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia could be seeing snow as New York gets some rain, which later in the evening should turn into snow. Inland and in New England, heavier snowfalls are expected.

Rain will be turning into snow in some areas Wednesday morning.ABC News
Parts of the Northeast and areas near the Great Lakes could see up to a foot of snow, while major East Coast cities including Philadelphia and Boston should expect about 2 inches, with temps declining further tonight, into tomorrow.

Even parts of the Southeast may see a few inches of snow over the next 24 hours.ABC News
The wind chill in Minneapolis tomorrow may be minus 50.ABC News
If Minneapolis reaches a minus-49 wind chill this week, it would be the city's coldest since 1989. In Chicago, a figure of minus 21 would be the most frigid there since 1994.

Potential wind chills as low as minus 65 in Minnesota mean frostbite could occur in less than five minutes of exposure to the elements.

Wind chills Thursday along much of the East Coast will be below zero.ABC News
