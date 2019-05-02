A college student in West Virginia was arrested for threatening to go on a "shooting spree" and then kill himself, according to school officials.

Police at West Virginia University acted on a tip and arrested Cheickna Kagnassy, a 21-year-old freshman, on Wednesday, according to a statement from the school released Thursday.

Kagnassy was apprehended at his residence in student housing and no weapons were found there, the statement said.

"Our number one concern is always the safety of the University community and this provides an example of the system working exactly the way it should," West Virginia University police chief W.P. Chedester said.

"Someone saw something and said something. We investigated and found sufficient reason to take action, all within less than 24 hours," Chedester said in the statement.

The school reported that Kagnassy's comments were reported by a "concerned citizen" who notified police.

West Virginia University is located in Morgantown, West Virginia, which is near the Pennsylvania border.

Kagnassy was taken to North Central Regional Jail for his arraignment and has his bail set at $75,000, according to the school's statement.

The school's statement described Kagnassy as a pre-business major from Columbia, Maryland.