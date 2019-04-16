Colorado authorities are searching for a woman they say is "infatuated" with the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and made threats to schools in the Denver metropolitan area.

The 18-year-old woman, Sol Pais, traveled to Colorado Monday night and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Pais is about 5-foot-5, has brown hair and was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots, authorities said. She is allegedly "infatuated" with the Columbine shooting and was attempting to purchase firearms. The 20-year anniversary of the shooting is on Saturday.

All schools in the Denver metropolitan area were placed on lockdown on Tuesday in response to the threats. Students were later released from class as normal, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.

No students were injured, and the lockdown was a precaution recommended by the Colorado Department of Education.

Additional information was not immediately available.

