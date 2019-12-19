Colorado radio host says he wants 'nice school shooting' to distract from Trump impeachment Chuck Bonniwell is a talk show host on KNUS in Denver.

A Denver talk radio host who said he wished for "a nice school shooting" to interrupt coverage of "the never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump" should be fired, said a father who lost his son in a school shooting in Colorado earlier this year.

Chuck Bonniwell, cohost of a talk show on KNUS 710 AM, made the comments Tuesday afternoon coming back from a commercial break and was immediately interrupted by his cohost and wife Julie Hayden.

"No, no, don’t even say that!" Hayden said. "Don’t call us! Chuck didn’t say that."

The comment was made about 22 minutes into the show, and as of Wednesday evening remained archived on the KNUS website.

Bonniwell immediately seemed to backtrack, saying he was talking about shootings in "which no one would be hurt."

Students and teachers raise their arms as they exit the scene of a shooting in which at least seven students were injured at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Tom Cooper/Getty Images

Some of the most infamous mass shootings in U.S. history took place in Colorado, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre that left 12 students and one teacher dead, and the July 2012 Aurora theater attack that killed a dozen moviegoers. In May, two students attacked the STEM School Highlands Ranch south of Denver, killing senior Kendrick Castillo and injuring eight others.

On Wednesday, Castillo’s father told ABC News that Bonniwell should lose his job.

"I'm furious that anybody in media or politics would suggest a school shooting to distract from a presidential impeachment or any other rhetoric in the media," John Castillo said. "This is totally unacceptable inexcusable and wrong."

Crime scene tape is seen outside the school following the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., May 8, 2019. Rick Wilking/Reuters

KNUS Vice President and General Manager Brian Taylor told ABC News he had just been made aware of Bonniwell’s remark and could not yet comment.

The radio station is owned by California-based Salem Media Group. Phone calls and emails to Salem spokesman Evan Masyr were not immediately returned.

The story was first reported Wednesday by the Colorado Times Recorder.