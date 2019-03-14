A 12-year veteran of the Colorado State Patrol was killed on Wednesday when he was struck by a car during an intense blizzard hitting the state.

Cpl. Daniel Groves, 52, was investigating an accident on Interstate 76 in Weld County, Colorado, just before noon when he was struck by another driver who also slid off the road, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Groves was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Colorado State Patrol

John Carpenter, 58, was identified as the driver of the car that hit Groves. He suffered "moderate" injuries in the accident, authorities said.

"High speed in poor driving conditions is being investigated as a possible causal factor," according to the Colorado State Patrol release.

No charges have been filed against Carpenter and an investigation is ongoing.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Twitter, "He was, and always will be remembered as, a hero — Our hearts are with Dan Grove’s partner and family."

Northern Colorado and the Dakotas were hit by an intense blizzard on Wednesday. Portions of Interstate 70 and Interstate 25 were closed overnight into Thursday due to the conditions. Officials said about 200 cars were stranded on I-25 Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and the National Guard rescued all of the stranded drivers.

Wind gusts of 60 to 75 mph were reported at Denver International Airport during the midday with about 6 to 12 inches of snow likely in the Denver area. Parts of western Nebraska and western South Dakota could see over a foot of snow through Thursday.

