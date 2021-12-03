Columbia student stabbed to death in Manhattan

Another victim was stabbed and injured. A suspect is in custody.

A Columbia University graduate student has been stabbed to death near the Ivy League school's New York City campus.

The student, 30-year-old Davide Giri, suffered a stab wound to his abdomen just before 11 p.m. Thursday near West 123 St. and Amsterdam Ave., at the north end of Morningside Park, according to the New York Police Department.

A second victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered a stab wound to his torso. He was found nearby, at the northwest corner of Central Park, and hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

While canvassing the area, a 25-year-old man fitting the suspect's description was taken into custody in Central Park, police said. The 25-year-old "was observed menacing" a third victim, a 29-year-old man, with a knife, police said.

The 29-year-old wasn't hurt and the knife was recovered, police said.

Columbia said Giri was a student at the School of Engineering and Applied Science.

"This news is both unspeakably sad and deeply shocking, as it took place only steps from our campus. The University is working closely with NYPD to learn more details of the attack," university president Lee Bollinger said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire Columbia community, I send my deepest condolences to Davide’s family."

The scene of his death is near where Barnard College student Tessa Majors was stabbed to death in Morningside Park in December 2019, allegedly by three teenagers who were later arrested.