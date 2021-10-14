Teen sentenced to maximum of 9 years to life for killing of Barnard student Tessa Majors

Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed to death while walking through a Manhattan park.

Luchiano Lewis was sentenced Thursday to the maximum of nine years to life in prison for his role in the murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

Majors, 18, was stabbed to death on Dec. 11, 2019, in upper Manhattan's Morningside Park, just off the campus of Columbia University.

Lewis, who was 14 at the time and charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month.

The two other teens arrested in connection to the slaying were 16-year-old Rashaun Weaver, who has pleaded not guilty, and a 13-year-old juvenile who pleaded guilty and is serving his sentence.

Lewis said the three middle school friends plotted to rob people in the park and pinned the idea on Weaver. Police and prosecutors have said Weaver wielded the knife.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.