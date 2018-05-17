A Hartford, Connecticut, police officer is in surgery after suffering from stab wounds while responding to a call Thursday.

The officer was one of two who responded to a tenant-landlord dispute this morning, Hartford Chief of Police David Rosado said in a press conference. The initial call did not say that there were weapons at the scene.

HPD Officer has been stabbed in the neck. She was investigating a disturbance. Suspect in custody. ?? — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) May 17, 2018

Once the officer responded, a suspect stabbed her multiple times, Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley told ABC News. The officer was trying to handcuff the woman before she began to stab the officer.

Two civilians who worked in the building were able to disarm the suspect, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

“I also have to thank two extraordinary civilians who were employees of the building in which this occurred who also played a critical role in disarming the suspect,” Bronin said.

Foley told ABC News the two civilians were maintenance workers who had heard the struggle.

This morning, a Hartford Police Officer sustained severe stab wounds while in the line of duty. She is in critical condition and we will update the public later today. We ask the entire Hartford community to keep the officer in their thoughts and prayers. — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) May 17, 2018

Officials are not releasing the identity of the officer, who remains in critical condition.

Connecticut and Massachusetts State Police are assisting in getting family to Hartford Hospital, Rosado said.

Rosado is calling the fellow officer who responded with the injured officer a hero.

“That officer was phenomenal in what he did. He’s having a difficult day, obviously. But in my mind he’s a hero,” Rosado said.

The suspect is in police custody and the incident remains under investigation.

“It’s a large family. A tough day. We’ll get through it,” Rosado said. “We’ll get through it.”