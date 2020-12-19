Cookies, custom frames and dog hoodies: Some of the best gifts are ‘Made in America’ These businesses are proud to provide for their communities

In San Antonio, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicole Pompei runs Wreaths by Nicole, combining pride in service and festive spirit.

Her business turns old military uniforms into wreaths that she delivers to homes across the country.

“I feel like my product can really connect people who are feeling isolated in these uncertain times,” Pompei told ABC News.

Military families have been sending their uniforms, too, and in return they receive a homemade wreath with their name right on it.

In Boston, Collette Divitto is making cookies and shipping them across America, just in time to leave out for Santa.

Divitto invited “World News Tonight” into her kitchen, where she introduced her workers, Keely and Ella. She has 17 workers in all.

Divitto, who was born with Down syndrome, proudly hires people with different abilities.

“She's an amazing boss,” Liam Higgins, another worker, said. “She's always communicating with us. She's an excellent role model.”

“When I come here … I don't have any fears,” said Nathaniel Oliver, another one of Divitto's workers. “[I’m] working with people that understand what's going on.”

Frame USA is based in Cincinnati, where it offers custom picture frames proudly made in America. The company has been owned and operated by the same family for 38 years.

“While people have been at home … luckily they've been decorating their walls and they've needed picture frames for that,” Kelly Ackman, president of Frame USA, told ABC News.

The company has 62 workers and has hired six more this year.

“We'd be happy to make an American-made picture frame for you today,” Frame USA staff told ABC News. “Thank you!”

In Denver, dad-daughter duo Danielle and Jeff Storey invented the game Shuffle Golf, which combines shuffleboard and golfing. The Storeys said they are grateful for their workers in Calhoun, Georgia, who help bring games to families at their homes.

“We could not be more proud of the hardworking men and women facing the everyday challenges of the pandemic in order to bring games to families to play at home while being quarantined,” said Jeff Storey.

In Portland, Oregon, House Dogge is ensuring people’s pups stay stylish and warm this season, with hoodies made just for them.

Owner Angela Medlin said shopping for local products is important to support future American ingenuity.

"You're ensuring the future of these companies, and you never know, you may find that your new favorite brand was right in your backyard," Medlin said.

Medlin told ABC News she’d received hundreds of orders from so many of “World News Tonight’s” viewers.

“Thank you so much for the amazing feature on [Made in America],” she said. “House Dogge was received a tremendous amount of additional support in the last 24 hours and we’re so excited about our new customers, and looking forward to what’s to come in 2021.”