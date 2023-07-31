Cops shoot, arrest alleged gunman who fired outside Memphis Hebrew school

Officers in Memphis said they shot and arrested an armed man who allegedly opened fire outside a Hebrew school in Memphis on Monday.

Police responded to 911 calls from Margolin Hebrew Academy around 12:11 p.m. CT of a gunman outside of the school, according to officials. The unidentified suspect allegedly tried to gain entry into the school and opened fire outside of the campus when he couldn't get in, assistant police chief Don Crowe told reporters at a news conference.

Memphis police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting, July 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. WATN

"Thankfully that school had a great safety procedure process in place and avoided anyone being harmed or injured at that scene," he said.

The suspect fled the scene in a maroon truck, but school officials were able to provide officers with images of the suspect and a description of his vehicle, Crowe said.

Officers were soon able to locate the suspect's vehicle and were able to conduct a traffic stop three miles from the school, according to Crowe.

The suspect allegedly exited the vehicle with a handgun in his hand, and an officer shot him, Crowe said. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the police.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent and Memphis Police Department officers respond to the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of McCrory Avenue and Gary Street in Memphis, Tenn., July 31, 2023. Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal/ USA TODAY NETWORK

Crowe declined to give details about what prompted the officer to fire his weapon or if the suspect fired any shots during the traffic, citing the ongoing investigation.

Memphis Police said in a statement that their officers "mitigated a potential mass shooting situation."

Memphis police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting, July 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Adrian Sainz/AP

"I personally truly believe we prevented a tragedy," Crowe said.

Two weeks ago, Memphis police said they prevented a mass shooting attack where a 28-year-old suspect was allegedly plotting to shoot people who were leaving an event at the FedExForum.

Although police didn't immediately provide specifics about the alleged plot, rapper Yo Gotti claimed on social media that his annual birthday bash performance at the Forum was the target.