Coronavirus closings: Here are services that can stay open in New York Only essential businesses can have workers commuting.

A worker stocks up on groceries at a local supermarket on March 20, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

In New York, where there are over 7,000 diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus, 100% of the state's workforce will be ordered to stay home except for essential services.

"Only essential businesses can have workers commuting to the job or on the job," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, stressing that this rule "will be enforced."

People stand in line outside a food pantry in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, during the coronavirus pandemic, March 19, 2020. Erin Patrice O'Brien/Redux

Everyone else must “remain indoors to the greatest extent” possible, he said.

Here are some of the services that can stay open when this rule goes into effect Sunday evening:

Essential retail:

A shuttered Walgreens pharmacy store is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in Times Square in Manhattan in New York, March 20, 2020. Mike Segar/Reuters

Grocery stores including all food and beverage (including liquor stores)

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Farmers' markets

Gas stations

Restaurants/bars (for take-out/delivery only)

Hardware and building material stores

Essential manufacturing:

Food processing, including all foods and beverages

Chemicals

Medical equipment/instruments

Pharmaceuticals

Safety and sanitary products

Telecommunications

Microelectronics/semi-conductor

Agriculture/farms

Paper products