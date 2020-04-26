Coronavirus live updates: CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19 Previously only fever, cough and shortness of breath were possible symptoms.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed over 200,000 people worldwide.

More than 2.89 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 939,000 diagnosed cases and at least 53,789 deaths.

Today's biggest developments:

US cases top 900,000

Global death toll nears 200,000

CDC adds six new symptoms of coronavirus

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.

3 people arrested during "Freedom Rally" protest at San Diego beach

Three people were arrested Saturday during a "Freedom Rally" protest in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The three individuals were among a group of several dozen people that gathered at Moonlight Beach to protest the county's beach closures and stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three people were cited for health order violations, said sheriff's Lt. Amber Baggs. The maximum penalty of the health orders could be citation for a $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail, or both.

Baggs also said deputies issued one traffic citation and seven parking citations during the protest.

According to Baggs, there were between 75-100 people at the "The Surf's Up Shred the Tidal Wave of Tyranny" protest Saturday morning. The two-hour event was organized by Crista Anne Curtis, who led a similar protest last week.

"Several protestors walked onto the beach and sat as deputies began speaking to them regarding the County Public Health Order," said Baggs. "The people were given multiple opportunities to comply with the state and county orders. Three attendees refused and were arrested."

Another protest was planned for Sunday at the Pacific Beach lifeguard station at 700 Grand Ave. starting at 1 p.m.

Dubbed "A Day of Liberty San Diego Freedom Rally," that protest is being organized by Naomi Soria, according to social media posts announcing the rally. Soria organized last week's downtown San Diego rally.

2:49 a.m.: CDC updates list of coronavirus symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

It had previously only noted fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms of COVID-19.

1:17 a.m.: More than 100,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the United States

As of 8:30 p.m. ET, 100,104 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

9:33 p.m.: Hawaii extends quarantine for travelers

Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced he was extending the mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers into the state until May 31. He is also extending the stay-at-home order until the same date.

He said he was continuing to keep the quarantine in place for travelers since 100 people were still arriving every day.

Tim Sakahara, spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Transportation, said passenger arrivals are down 99% from this time last year. The only flights coming in are from San Francisco, Oakland, Seattle, Los Angeles and Guam.

There have been 604 cases and 14 deaths, including two in the past day, in Hawaii. Wyoming, Montana and Alaska are the only states with fewer cases.

