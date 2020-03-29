Coronavirus live updates: Global pandemic has killed more than 30,000

US now has more than 105,000 cases of coronavirus

US now has more than 105,000 cases of coronavirus

More than 30,000 people have been killed around the world as the amount of novel coronavirus cases continues to skyrocket with the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases around the world surpassing 664,000 so far.

It was just Thursday that the globe reached 500,000 cases, which was double the number of coronavirus cases from the week before.

The U.S. surpassed 124,000 diagnosed coronavirus cases Saturday, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 2,190 deaths in the country.

At least 140,000 people have recovered from the virus during this pandemic.

Global deaths top 30,000

Trump will not use enforceable quarantine in NY

Italy deaths reach 10,000

US cases cross 100,000; deaths top 2,000

4:25 a.m. Former MLB star Jim Edmonds went to the hospital for coronavirus testing

Former All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds announced on his Instagram page that he went to the hospital to be tested for the coronavirus after displaying some symptoms.

The 49-year-old Edmonds sent a video update Saturday night on his Instagram Story saying he was back home after testing positive for pneumonia for the first time in his life, but was awaiting results of tests for the coronavirus.

“I’m just trying to rest up and get better,” Edmonds said, adding that he’d provide an update when he heard from doctors.

Earlier Saturday, Edmonds posted a photo of himself in a hospital room with a facemask covering his nose and mouth.

“Held off as long as I could,” he wrote on the post. “I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke. #gethealthy.”

He said he was feeling “super sick” and added that he wasn’t “taking any chances because it’s so hard to get tested by the rules of the CDC.”

Edmonds played 17 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Los Angeles Angels and St. Louis Cardinals. He won eight Gold Glove awards, and finished with a .284 career batting average with 393 home runs and 1,199 RBIs. Edmonds also helped the Cardinals win the World Series in 2006. He also played for the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds late in his career before retiring in 2011.

2:05 a.m.: Louisiana governor announces passing of 33-year-old staffer

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the passing of 33-year old April Dunn who succumbed to complications from COVID-19. April was a dedicated staff member who served in the Governor's Office of Disability Affairs and a tireless advocate for people with disabilities.

Gov. Edwards issued the following statement:

“On behalf of Donna and my entire administration, it is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our dear April,” said Gov. Edwards. “She brightened everyone’s day with her smile, was a tremendous asset to our team and an inspiration to everyone who met her. She lived her life to the fullest and improved the lives of countless Louisianans with disabilities. April worked hard as an advocate for herself and other members of the disability community. She served as the chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council, and when I created the State As A Model Employer Taskforce, April told me how much she wanted to be part of it because of her struggles to find meaningful employment. I was proud to have an advocate like April on the task force and on my staff. She set a great example for how other businesses could make their workforce more inclusive. I ask the entire state to join us in prayer for April’s mother Joanette and her grandmother Gloria.”

11:22 p.m.: Zaandam will pass through Panama Canal

After initially being restricted from passing through the Panama Canal, the country has changed its tune and the cruise ship MS Zaandam will be allowed through.

There are more than 130 people on the ship suffering from "flu-like symptoms," as well as two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and four elderly passengers who have died.

The MS Rotterdam, owned by Holland America, like the Zaandam, was also waiting to transit the canal.

"We are aware of reported permission for both Zaandam and Rotterdam to transit the Panama Canal in the near future," Holland American said in a statement at 11 p.m. Eastern time. "We greatly appreciate this consideration in the humanitarian interest of our guests and crew. This remains a dynamic situation, and we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities to finalize details."

11:02 p.m.: 1st inmate dies in federal prison of COVID-19

An inmate has died from COVID-19 at FCI Oakdale in Oakdale, Louisiana, two sources told ABC News.

This is the first known death inside the Bureau of Prisons.

Patrick Jones, 49, was sentenced to 324 months in prison for or possession of 425 grams of crack cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a junior college, the BOP said in a press release.

Jones was the first inmate inside the BOP to test positive on March 19. He was placed on a ventilator one day later and he died Saturday.

Officials said he had preexisting conditions that contributed to his death.

10:15 p.m.: Knicks, Rangers owner tests positive

Madison Square Garden Company CEO James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.

Dolan, 64, took over as CEO of Cablevision, the powerhouse cable company, from his father, Charles, but is most known in New York City for being owner of the NBA's New York Knicks and NHL's New York Rangers.

As chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, he oversees those teams as well as television station MSG Network and owns the world famous Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Cablevision was sold in 2016 upon which time he left as CEO.