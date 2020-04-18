Coronavirus updates: Illinois food plant ordered to close after workers test positive There are more the two dozen cases linked to the facility.

More than 2.2 million people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus worldwide as the spread of the virus continues.

The global coronavirus death toll stands at more than 154,000 people, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers, however, are believed to be much higher.

Many cities and states have begun counting probable deaths caused by COVID-19, including New York City, the epicenter of the disease in the United States.

The U.S. has more cases and deaths than any other country in the world, with over 705,000 diagnosed cases and at least 37,079 deaths.

4:29 a.m.: Illinois food plant forced to close after outbreak

The Ogle County Health Department has ordered the Hormel Foods plant in Rochelle, Illinois, to close immediately due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Health officials say there are at least two dozen cases linked to the facility.

The plant will be forced to close for two weeks.

"Although many essential businesses are open and operating, we will not tolerate them risking the health and safety of their employees or our community during this pandemic or any other time," Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows said in a statement Friday.

The county health department said it made "several attempts" to help control the outbreak, including recommending additional testing, steps for employee monitoring, new sanitation processes and more.

"My team has spent countless hours in collaboration with Rochelle Foods in an attempt to mitigate the virus spread," Kyle Auman, Ogle County Health Department administrator, said in a statement. "Since these efforts were unsuccessful, it is my duty to order a complete closure of the facility."

In a statement, Hormel confirmed it was given a notice of closure on Friday and that it's "working to further understand the closure order and are consulting with our legal counsel to understand next steps," according to ABC News affiliate KAAL.

The company said Rochelle Foods team members would continue to be paid during the closure.

