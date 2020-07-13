Coronavirus updates: Mexico now has more COVID-19 deaths than Italy The country now sits in fourth place behind the U.S., Brazil and the U.K.

At least 11 states set records for new COVID-19 cases

The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 566,000 people worldwide.

Over 12.7 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 3.2 million diagnosed cases and at least 135,155 deaths.

In this file photo taken on May 18, 2020 a Nezahualcoyotl municipal pantheon worker pushes a cart passing by graves in Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico State, Mexico, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Mexico became the country with the fourth highest death toll from COVID-19, ahead of Italy. Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

Latest headlines:

NYC reports 1st day since March without a single COVID-19 death

Russia confirmed 6,537 new coronavirus infections

Here is how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.

Russia confirms 6,537 new coronavirus infections

Russia has confirmed 6,537 new coronavirus infections on Monday which brings the country’s official number of cases to 733,699.

Russia also reported that over the past 24 hours 104 people have died bringing the total death toll to 11,439.

Additionally, a total of 2,960 people recovered over the last 24 hours which brought the total number of recoveries to 504,021.

3:29 a.m.: Mexico now has more COVID-19 deaths than Italy

Mexico has now surpassed Italy in number of deaths from the novel coronavirus with a total of 35,006 deaths confirmed in the country so far.

The United States remains by far the worst affected country in the world with 135,176 deaths followed by Brazil with 72,100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and the United Kingdom which has had 44,904 deaths so far.

Mexico now sits in fourth place when it comes to number of deaths and sits just ahead of fifth-place Italy which has had 34,954 die due to complications of the virus.

7:36 p.m.: NYC reports 1st day since March with no COVID-19 deaths

For the first time since March, New York City on did not report a single confirmed or probable COVID-19 death on Saturday, according to preliminary data from the city's health department.

On Friday, the city reported two probable deaths.

The health department's portal does warn that "due to delays in reporting, recent data are incomplete." These delays are especially prevalent on weekends.

The milestone comes four months to the day that New York City reported its first confirmed COVID-19 death.

Since March 11, the city has had more than 23,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.