Coronavirus updates: Miami to close beaches for July 4 weekend The U.S. coronavirus death toll has surpassed 125,000.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 494,000 people worldwide.

Over 9.8 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 2.4 million diagnosed cases and at least 125,039 deaths.

Latest:

Miami to close beaches

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 125,000

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates

4:53 a.m.: Miami set to close beaches

As the number of coronavirus cases in the state of Florida continues to increase, Miami-Dade County announced that it's closing all beaches for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he will be signing an executive order Saturday to close all beaches starting July 3 through at least July 7, though he said that could be extended "if conditions do not improve and people do not follow New Normal rules requiring masks to be worn always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible."

Particularly worrisome in the recent spikes, the mayor said, is the area is seeing a higher hospitalization rate with its younger population.

"As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk," Gimenez said in a statement Friday.

People gather on the beach in Miami Beach, Florida on June 16, 2020. - Florida is reporting record daily totals of new coronavirus cases, but you'd never know it looking at the Sunshine State's increasingly busy beaches and hotels. Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

In his order, the mayor is also banning any gatherings of more than 50 people and is closing all parks and beaches to limit fireworks viewing. He said fireworks displays must be viewed from one’s home or parked vehicle.

"After all the success we have had tamping down the COVID-19 curve, we cannot turn back and overload our hospitals, putting our doctors and nurses at greater risk with more emergency room cases," Gimenez said Friday. "Everyone must do their part and follow the rules."

Florida is one of several states across the U.S. to recently see a significant increase in diagnosed cases of COVID-19. Its coronavirus positivity rate jumped to 13% Friday, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

Florida has more than 122,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with at least 3,366 deaths.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map