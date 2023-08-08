Cousin of Uvalde mass shooter arrested for allegedly threatening to commit school shooting: Affidavits

The suspect also allegedly threatened to shoot his sister, an affidavit shows.

A cousin of the Uvalde school shooter was arrested Monday on allegations he threatened to commit a school shooting, according to two arrest affidavits filed in a Bexar County, Texas, court and signed by a judge.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department responded to a mental health call from the mother of a teen Monday. The mother reportedly told police that her son had threatened to “do the same thing” as his cousin, who committed a mass shooting at an elementary school in 2022 -- statements police say were made to the suspect’s sister. The mother was concerned because her son is on probation, and she claimed he was intoxicated when the alleged statements were made, according to the affidavits.

The 17-year-old suspect's sister, who gave a recorded statement at police headquarters, told police she was giving her brother a ride when he allegedly threatened to shoot her in the head and “stated that he would ‘shoot the school.’” She said he added that "school is starting soon," per the arrest affidavit.

File photo of a San Antonio Police Department police car. San Antonio Police Department

The suspect lives across the street from an elementary school, according to police.

In a statement to police at headquarters, the mother said she overheard a conversation Monday morning where her son was attempting to acquire an AR-15, “through an illegal private sale,” per the affidavits. The identity of the person the suspect was allegedly speaking to is currently unknown, according to authorities.

San Antonio police arrested the 17-year-old for allegedly making terroristic threats: a felony for making a terroristic threat to the public and a misdemeanor for making a terroristic threat to a family member, according to a Bexar County magistrate record. The suspect has denied making threats, per the affidavits.

It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect has an attorney who could speak on his behalf as his case is listed as pending with the Bexar County magistrate.

The suspect is the cousin of the 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, killing 19 children and two adults. The gunman was killed by authorities.

The Uvalde shooting is the second-deadliest shooting at an elementary, middle or high school in U.S. history.