COVID-19 kills 57-year-old husband, dad: 'His family came first'

More than 609,000 Americans and counting have died from COVID-19.

Each week ABC News is spotlighting several Americans who have died from the virus.

Adel Hamdan

Adel Hamdan, a New Jersey veterinarian who was called the "animal whisperer" by his wife, died on Dec. 30, 2020, at the age of 73, NorthJersey.com reported.

Hamdan owned Totowa Animal Hospital, where he performed surgeries on animals and offered free care to those who needed it, the newspaper said.

"He would never let an animal go if it wasn't taken care of," his brother, Dean Hamden, told NorthJersey.com. "He gave of his time and he talked to kids about the profession. He was generous with his time, energies and his finance.”

Hamdan is survived by his wife, two children and grandson.

Frederick Holloway

Frederick “Fritz” Holloway died on Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 92, his obituary said.

The New Jersey resident spent 34 years as a bus operator, retiring in 2007, said New Jersey Transit.

"A proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean conflict," Holloway "enjoyed a good game of cards, a day at the racetrack, and a family cookout," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told reporters in June.

Holloway was predeceased by his wife who died in 2006.

Juan Llanes

Juan Llanes, a correctional officer in Miami-Dade, Florida, died on Feb. 1, 2021.

The 57-year-old leaves behind a wife and son.

Llanes had been a member of the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department since 1988.

"He was always there for anybody who needed help," former officer George Hubbard told ABC Miami affiliate WPLG.

"His family came first, and then his friends," correctional officer Lynette Smith said in a statement. "We helped one another during difficult times . … After working with Juan for the last couple of years, I gained a brother.”