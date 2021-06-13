COVID-19 kills veteran officer, special education teacher and a high schooler

Hector Moya served 22 years with the Newark police. He was 55 years old.

More than 599,000 Americans and counting have died from COVID-19.

Each week ABC News is spotlighting several Americans who have died from the virus. This week, we're highlighting a veteran police officer, a special education teacher and a high school senior.

Hector Moya

Hector Moya, who served 22 years with the Newark Police in New Jersey, died on Jan. 13, 2021, the department said.

He was 55 years old.

"Officer Moya was a highly respected member of theNewark Police Division," Anthony Ambrose, who was the department's public safety director at the time, said in a statement. "He always had a kind word on his lips and a bright smile on his face. He fought a valiant fight against this virus and will be sorely missed."

Moya was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Puerto Rico before making a home in New Jersey, his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Mark Suttles

Mark Suttles, a Georgia middle school special education teacher and a track coach, died on Feb. 10, 2021, ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB reported.

Suttles, 46, was a lifelong educator who earned a master's degree in health, physical education and recreation, according to his obituary.

He's survived by his wife and five children.

Andy Washack

Andy Washack was an 18-year-old senior at Oak Lawn Community High School in Illinois, where he was a member of the fishing team.

Washack died on Feb. 26, leaving behind his parents and brother.

"He was just the kindest, most caring, thoughtful student and teenager. Everything you always want a teenager to be," Principal Jeana Lietz told ABC News.

Lietz said the senior class was putting together a memorial for their classmate.