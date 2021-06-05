Father of 5 dies after 2 months in hospital battling COVID-19

COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 594,000 Americans and counting.

Each week ABC News is spotlighting several Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. This week, we're highlighting a new mom, a beloved father of five, and a dedicated math teacher.

Veronica Bernal

Veronica Bernal died on Jan. 25, 2021, less than one month after giving birth to twins, ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported.

The babies, Manuel Jr. and Mariyah Mia, were born on Jan. 6, healthy and free of COVID-19, KNXV reported.

When Bernal tested positive for COVID-19 in December, doctors recommended that the twins be born eight weeks early, her boyfriend, Manuel Medina, told KNXV.

Bernal also leaves behind her son, Christopher, who was born last year, KNXV reported.

"They will know who she is," Medina said. "They will remember her."

Greg Hausske

Greg Hausske, 49, died on Jan. 22, 2021, exactly two months after he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his wife, Rosie Hausske, told ABC News.

An educator for nearly 20 years, Greg Hausske taught health and physical education at Wilson Middle School in Yakima, Washington.

Greg and Rosie Hausske had been together for 15 years and raised their blended family of five children, ages 27 to 17.

"He was an advocate for everybody -- always had a joke, always had a smile," she said.

Until contracting COVID-19, Hausske walked and ran six miles a day and "was in perfect shape," Rosie Hausske said.

Greg Hausske and one of his daughters were planning a seven day, 100-mile hike, she said.

"He was an incredible husband, father, teacher," she said. "He was truly one of a kind."

Mary Laurenzano

Mary Laurenzano, a beloved math teacher at Bennett Middle School in Maryland, died on March 22, 2021, the school said.

She started teaching at the school in 2004, The Salisbury Daily Times reported.

The school said in a statement, "As we begin to process this loss, we want to take the time to remember Ms. Laurenzano for the exceptional person she was and the influence she had on so many."

The school released a 2018 video showing Laurenzano's interview as a teacher of the year semifinalist. In the interview, Laurenzano said, "I love that everyday is different. What they bring to the table as far as their knowledge and understanding, and helping them work through what they don't understand, and helping them build their toolbox so they're successful."