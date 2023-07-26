Crane partially collapses in midtown Manhattan

Two firefighters were among those injured in the incident.

A crane caught fire and partially collapsed off a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan during Wednesday morning's commute, according to officials.

Six people have been injured, including two firefighters, officials said.

Members of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) and others gather after a construction crane caught fire on a high-rise building in Manhattan, New York City, July 26, 2023. Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Ruins are visible after a construction crane caught fire on a high-rise building in Manhattan, New York City, July 26, 2023. Amr Alfiky/Reuters

One woman told ABC News the crane struck her apartment window and the glass shattered in her face.

The NYPD is urging people to avoid 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41st Street to West 42nd Street.

FDNY spray water on a construction crane that caught fire on a high-rise building in Manhattan, New York City, July 26, 2023. FDNY

Smoke is visible after a construction crane caught fire on a high-rise building in Manhattan, New York City, July 26, 2023. Amr Alfiky/Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.