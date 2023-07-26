Crane partially collapses in midtown Manhattan
Two firefighters were among those injured in the incident.
A crane caught fire and partially collapsed off a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan during Wednesday morning's commute, according to officials.
Six people have been injured, including two firefighters, officials said.
One woman told ABC News the crane struck her apartment window and the glass shattered in her face.
The NYPD is urging people to avoid 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41st Street to West 42nd Street.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.