Firefighters are racing to stop a brush fire that is threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades, an oceanfront Los Angeles neighborhood.

The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. local time and consumed over 30 acres of brush within one hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

Gene Blevins/Reuters

The fire has threatened several homes but no structures have been damaged at this time, officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.