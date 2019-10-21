Crews race to stop brush fire in Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Oct 21, 2019, 3:11 PM ET
PHOTO: Smoke can be seen as a wild fire breaks out in the hills of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, Oct. 21, 2019.Gene Blevins/Reuters
Smoke can be seen as a wild fire breaks out in the hills of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, Oct. 21, 2019.

Firefighters are racing to stop a brush fire that is threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades, an oceanfront Los Angeles neighborhood.

Interested in Wildfires?

Add Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Wildfires
Add Interest

The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. local time and consumed over 30 acres of brush within one hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

PHOTO: Smoke can be seen as a wild fire breaks out in the hills of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, Oct. 21, 2019. Gene Blevins/Reuters
Smoke can be seen as a wild fire breaks out in the hills of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, Oct. 21, 2019.
(MORE: Active Southern California wildfires turn deadly, force 100,000 to evacuate)

The fire has threatened several homes but no structures have been damaged at this time, officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.