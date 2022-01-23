2 critically injured in shooting at post-funeral gathering in Minneapolis

The gunman fired into a crowd of about 100 people, police said.

Police are seeking a gunman after he opened fire on a crowd gathered for a post-funeral meal at a Minneapolis community center this weekend, authorities said.

The shooting broke out around 3:30 p.m. local time on Saturday at the Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center, where about 100 people were gathered for a meal following a funeral service, police said.

Witnesses told police that a gunman entered the center and started arguing with people attending the meal before pulling a gun and opening fire on the crowd, Garrett Parten, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department, told ABC affiliate KSTP in St. Paul.

A man and a woman were hit by the gunfire, and both were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Parten said. The names of injured people were not released.

The assailant immediately fled the center. No arrests have been made.

Police did not provide a description of the gunman, and investigators were working Sunday to determine what relationship, if any, the perpetrator had to the mourners gathered at the center.

"There seems to be a lack of sensitivity to the sanctity of life, and that leaves many of us aching for understanding as to how something like this could happen," Parten said. "This is very hard for family and friends and loved ones who gathered to grieve and honor someone that they had loved."