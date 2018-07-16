CVS Health Corp. apologized to an African-American woman Monday after employees of one of its Chicago stores wrongly accused her of using a counterfeit coupon and called the police on her.

The two employees who were involved in the Friday night incident "are no longer employed by CVS Health,” the national drugstore chain added in a statement.

The employees were apparently let go after customer Camilla Hudson, 53, posted a cellphone video on of one of them calling 911 on her and accusing her of using a phony coupon.

"We have sincerely apologized to Ms. Hudson for her experience in our Chicago stores," the Rhode Island-based company said in the statement. "Our Region Director in Chicago contacted her as soon as we were made aware of the incident.

"We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.