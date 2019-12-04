Dad dies after falling off roof while hanging Christmas lights with his son

A man in Texas has died after he fell of a roof while he was hanging Christmas lights with his son to earn some extra holiday money.

Felipe Gallegos was hanging lights on the roof of a house with his 17-year-old son in Argyle, Texas, last Saturday when his wife who was in the front yard heard a loud noise.

“He was on the roof and then we heard something,” said Gallegos’ widow Alicia Flick to ABC News’ Dallas affiliate station WFAA. “He was lying on the concrete saying ‘help me, help me.’”

Flick called 911 immediately and Gallegos was taken to the emergency room for treatment.

“The CAT scan came back and he had a skull fracture and bleeding in the brain. And then he had a chest fracture and they had to drain blood from his chest. They rushed him into emergency surgery but he didn’t make it,” Flick said tearfully.

A GoFundMe campaign to help support Flick and her 17-year-old son in the aftermath of Gallegos’ death has brought in close to $50,000 from almost 500 donors.

"He always had a smile on his face, and he was always goofy and making everybody laugh," a clearly heartbroken Flick told WFAA.

With just a few weeks to go before Christmas Gallegos’ sudden death has left an enormous void for his surviving wife and son.

Said Flick: “It’s hard enough losing somebody when they are sick but at least you know it’s coming. With this, you had no idea.”