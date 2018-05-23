Dad mysteriously killed, body left in park as burglars tie up his son miles away: Police

May 23, 2018, 3:30 PM ET
PHOTO: Cedric Holt, Jr., was found deceased in a park in Springfield, Ohio, May 22, 2018.PlaySpringfield Police Department
WATCH 2 teens tied up in home invasion, father found dead

Police in Ohio are searching for a killer after a father was mysteriously left dead in a park as his son was tied up in a home invasion 19 miles away, police said.

The two crimes -- one in Springfield and the other in nearby Hubert Heights -- are considered separate incidents, though police are looking into links between the killing and the home invasion, Springfield Police said at a news conference today.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, a grass-cutting crew spotted a body in a Springfield park, police said. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Cedric Lamar Holt Jr and his car was found in a grassy area nearby, police said.

PHOTO: Cedric Holt, Jr., was found deceased in a park in Springfield, Ohio, May 22, 2018.Springfield Police Department
Cedric Holt, Jr., was found deceased in a park in Springfield, Ohio, May 22, 2018.

Holt's death is being investigated as a homicide though police today would not say how he died.

Meanwhile, about 19 miles away from the park, two men broke into Holt's Huber Heights house around 4 a.m. Tuesday while Holt wasn't home, according to Huber Heights police.

PHOTO: The home in Huber Heights, Ohio where two kids were found tied up after a reported home invasion, May 22, 2018. A few hours later, one victims dad was found dead in a Springfield park.WKEF
The home in Huber Heights, Ohio where two kids were found tied up after a reported home invasion, May 22, 2018. A few hours later, one victim's dad was found dead in a Springfield park.

There, the suspects tied up Holt's son and his friend, and ransacked the house, police said.

The suspects fled, police said, and the boys were able to break free.

PHOTO: The home in Huber Heights, Ohio where two kids were found tied up after a reported home invasion, May 22, 2018. A few hours later, one victims dad was found dead in a Springfield park.WKEF
The home in Huber Heights, Ohio where two kids were found tied up after a reported home invasion, May 22, 2018. A few hours later, one victim's dad was found dead in a Springfield park.

PHOTO: Bags sit outside home in Huber Heights, Ohio where two kids were found tied up after a reported home invasion, May 22, 2018. A few hours later, one victims dad was found dead in a Springfield park.WKEF
Bags sit outside home in Huber Heights, Ohio where two kids were found tied up after a reported home invasion, May 22, 2018. A few hours later, one victim's dad was found dead in a Springfield park.

They had marks on their arms and legs but neither boy was injured, police said.

Springfield police said they are working with Huber Heights police.

Thought Holt lived in Hubert Heights, Springfield police said he had roots in Springfield.

Anyone with information on Holt's whereabouts from 11 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact the Springfield police.

Comments