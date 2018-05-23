Police in Ohio are searching for a killer after a father was mysteriously left dead in a park as his son was tied up in a home invasion 19 miles away, police said.

The two crimes -- one in Springfield and the other in nearby Hubert Heights -- are considered separate incidents, though police are looking into links between the killing and the home invasion, Springfield Police said at a news conference today.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, a grass-cutting crew spotted a body in a Springfield park, police said. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Cedric Lamar Holt Jr and his car was found in a grassy area nearby, police said.

Springfield Police Department

Holt's death is being investigated as a homicide though police today would not say how he died.

Meanwhile, about 19 miles away from the park, two men broke into Holt's Huber Heights house around 4 a.m. Tuesday while Holt wasn't home, according to Huber Heights police.

WKEF

There, the suspects tied up Holt's son and his friend, and ransacked the house, police said.

The suspects fled, police said, and the boys were able to break free.

WKEF

WKEF

They had marks on their arms and legs but neither boy was injured, police said.

Springfield police said they are working with Huber Heights police.

Thought Holt lived in Hubert Heights, Springfield police said he had roots in Springfield.

Anyone with information on Holt's whereabouts from 11 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact the Springfield police.