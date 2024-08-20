Police said the father jumped in after the child squeezed through a railing.

Dad and toddler rescued by Boston Duck Tours boat after falling into Charles River

A father and his young child are very thankful for Boston's famous duck boats after being rescued Monday morning following a fall into the Charles River, officials said.

The child, who is under 2, "squeezed through the railing" behind the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge and fell into the river, according to Massachusetts State Police.

"The child's father jumped into the river and secured the child," police said.

A passing Boston Duck Tours boat then rescued the pair, bringing the two on board and dropping them off at a nearby dock.

The child was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

A man who witnessed the incident, Dominic Demasi, captured photos of the man and young child in the river.

"I heard some people screaming," Demasi told Boston ABC affiliate WCVB. "The duck boat happened to be within 50 feet and they just went right over, helped them out."

The duck boat's co-captains, Michael Rosario and Kevin O'Neill, told WCVB they first realized something was wrong when they saw people waving them down for help.

They threw the life ring out to the dad and brought the boat closer, then lowered the vessel's ladder to let them onboard, they said. They then wrapped the child, who they said was safe but cold, in a Mylar blanket.

"He was in such a panic -- he just wanted to get his child on board," Rosario said of the father.

In a statement on social media, Boston Duck Tours CEO Cindy Brown credited the two employees for the rescue.

"Mike and Kevin have been outstanding team members at Boston Duck Tours for many years," Brown said. "I'm thankful that the training they have received, along with very lucky timing, put them in a position to help save this father and child."

"I could not be prouder of their quick thinking and smart actions," she added.