Ex-Dallas officer Amber Guyger takes the stand in wrong-apartment killing

Sep 27, 2019, 10:10 AM ET
The former Dallas police officer accused of killing an unarmed man in his apartment took the stand in her own defense on Friday.

Amber Guyger, who is white, walked into the apartment belonging to 26-year-old Botham Jean, who is black, on Sept. 6, 2018, allegedly believing it was hers.

Guyger, 30, was still wearing her police uniform when she arrived home after working a full shift.

She told police she opened the door of the unit and saw a "large silhouette," which she thought was a burglar, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Jean, an accountant for the international auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, was sitting on his couch eating a bowl of ice cream when Guyger walked in, prosecutors said. Jean was shot twice by Guyger, officials said.

Guyger was fired from the Dallas Police Department weeks after the shooting. She is charged with murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.