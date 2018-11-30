Former Dallas officer Amber Guyger indicted on murder charge for killing man in wrong apartment

Nov 30, 2018, 3:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Amber Renee Guyger appears in an undated booking photo provided by the Kaufman County Jail. Kaufman County Jail
Amber Renee Guyger appears in an undated booking photo provided by the Kaufman County Jail.

An ex-Dallas police officer accused of killing an unarmed man in his apartment has been indicted on a murder charge, records showed Friday.

Amber Guyger, who is white, allegedly mistook the apartment for hers when she shot Botham Jean, who was black, in his home in September.

PHOTO: Botham Jean leads a worship at a Harding University presidential reception in Dallas, Sept. 21, 2017.Jeff Montgomery/Harding University/AP
Botham Jean leads a worship at a Harding University presidential reception in Dallas, Sept. 21, 2017.

Guyger was charged with manslaughter three days after 26-year-old Jean's death.

The grand jury's new indictment comes after deliberations and days of testimony from witnesses and Jean's family.

PHOTO: Amber Renee Guyger appears in this mugshot provided by the Kaufman County Jail.Kaufman County Jail
Amber Renee Guyger appears in this mugshot provided by the Kaufman County Jail.

Guyger, 30, was still wearing her police uniform when she arrived home at the South Side Flats on the night of Sept. 6 after working a full shift.

PHOTO: A Dallas Police vehicle is parked near the South Side Flats apartments in Dallas, Sept. 10, 2018.AP
A Dallas Police vehicle is parked near the South Side Flats apartments in Dallas, Sept. 10, 2018.

She told police she opened the ajar door of the unit she believed was hers and saw a "large silhouette," which she thought was that of a burglar, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Guyger was fired from the Dallas Police Department weeks after the shooting.

ABC News' Marcus Moore and Jim Scholz contributed to this report.

