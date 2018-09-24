A Dallas police officer charged with manslaughter in the wrong apartment fatal shooting of a man was fired Monday morning, according to an email sent by Police Chief Rene Hall.

Interested in Dallas Apartment Shooting? Add Dallas Apartment Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Dallas Apartment Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Officer Amber Guyger, 30, "engaged in adverse conduct" when she fatally shot Botham Jean, 26, at his apartment on the night of Sept. 6, Hall said in her email.

This is breaking news story. Please check back for updates.