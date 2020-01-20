At least 2 dead, 15 injured in Kansas City shooting Authorities believe the suspect is one of the two dead people at the scene.

At least two people are dead and 15 people have been injured in a shooting in Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Noland Road in the southeastern part of the city at about 11:30 p.m. when they received reports of a shooting. They arrived to a chaotic scene outside of a crowded bar where they say one adult female was shot and killed in the parking lot.

No shots were fired by any of the responding officers.

Up to 15 people self-transported to area hospitals and three of them are currently in critical condition.

According to police, a line had formed to get into the bar when the suspect started shooting into the line of people. Police say they do not know why the suspect did this and are currently investigating what started the incident.

The shooter is also dead after an armed security guard from the bar stopped the shooter.

Authorities confirmed that two people have died and that they believe the suspect is one of the two dead people at the scene.

