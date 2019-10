9 people have been shot and 4 people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave. — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019

Kansas City Police have also confirmed to ABC News that the shooting occurred within the vicinity of a bar but could not provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.